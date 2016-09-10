35 killed in twin car bomb attacks in Baghdad

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Nearly three dozen people have been killed and tens of others injured in two car bomb attacks that struck a busy mall in the violence-plagued Iraqi capital city of Baghdad.

Report informs citing the Press TV security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said just before Friday midnight a car rigged with explosives was detonated at the car park of al-Nakheel Mall in Palestine Street in eastern Baghdad. An assailant blew up his explosive-laden car at the busy street outside the mall building shortly afterwards.

The explosions set ablaze a number of cars parked at the parking lot and outside the mall, and damaged many others.

ISIS took responsibility for the attack.