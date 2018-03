Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were killed and others were injured Saturday in an attack on a United Nations base in Mali, according to media reports.

Attackers fired rockets at the base in Kidal around 4 a.m. local time, Report informs, a U.N. spokesman told Reuters.

Two peacekeepers and a contractor were killed.

CNN reported that 20 people were injured. A spokesman told Reuters that four people were "seriously" injured.