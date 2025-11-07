3 dead, 5 trapped in South Korea power plant tower collapse

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 10:01
    A 60-meter (196-foot) tower collapsed during demolition work at a decommissioned thermal power plant in the South Korean city of Ulsan, killing three people and leaving at least two others presumed dead, officials said Friday, Report informs via AP.

    Five people remain trapped under the rubble, including two whom officials have yet to locate.

    Nine people were working at the site when the boiler tower collapsed Thursday afternoon. Rescue workers pulled two to safety shortly after responding, but another worker rescued later was pronounced dead at a hospital early Friday.

    Hours later, they pulled out another worker who was pronounced dead, and a doctor at the site confirmed the death of another worker who was among three people in the rubble. Fire officials believe the other two are also dead, according to Kim Jeong-shik, an official with Ulsan's fire department.

    Cənubi Koreyada qüllənin uçması nəticəsində ən azı üç nəfər ölüb
    По меньшей мере трое погибли при обрушении котельной башни в Южной Корее

