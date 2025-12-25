Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Lu Mei: Beijing welcomes Azerbaijan's active participation in international arena

    Foreign policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 11:55
    Lu Mei: Beijing welcomes Azerbaijan's active participation in international arena

    China supports Azerbaijan's work as the Chair of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

    She also stated that Beijing supports Azerbaijan's aspirations to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

    The diplomat noted that China welcomes Azerbaijan's active participation in international processes, which contributes to further strengthening its position on the global stage.

    "This further enhances Azerbaijan's international influence. China is ready to further expand multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, uphold the common interests of countries in the Global South, and promote the formation of a Community of Shared Future for Humanity," Lu Mei emphasized.

