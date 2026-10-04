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    21 killed in fatal road crash in Nigeria

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    • 04 October, 2026
    • 12:00
    21 killed in fatal road crash in Nigeria

    At least 21 people have been killed in a serious road accident in Nigeria's Plateau State, Report informs via Channels Television.

    The crash occurred on the Havan-Kibo Road in the Riyom area on the evening of October 2.

    Preliminary reports indicate that a truck suffered brake failure before colliding with a bus and a motorcycle.

    A fire broke out on the bus following the collision. Several passengers were unable to escape the burning vehicle and lost their lives.

    An investigation into the incident is underway.

    Road accident Nigeria
    Nigeriyada ağır yol qəzasında 21 nəfər ölüb
    В Нигерии 21 человек погиб в результате массового ДТП
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