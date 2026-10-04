21 killed in fatal road crash in Nigeria
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- 04 October, 2026
- 12:00
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At least 21 people have been killed in a serious road accident in Nigeria's Plateau State, Report informs via Channels Television.
The crash occurred on the Havan-Kibo Road in the Riyom area on the evening of October 2.
Preliminary reports indicate that a truck suffered brake failure before colliding with a bus and a motorcycle.
A fire broke out on the bus following the collision. Several passengers were unable to escape the burning vehicle and lost their lives.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
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