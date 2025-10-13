2 dead after plane crash in Texas

A small plane crash in Fort Worth, Texas, on October 12 has left two people dead, Report informs via Fox News.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. (GMT-5) near Hicks Airfield in the 12000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas. Multiple semi-trucks caught fire following the impact, and two victims were found dead at the scene, FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth noted, citing the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"I can confirm this is a small aircraft that crashed into some unknown structures," a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB) were notified of the incident, according to FOX 4.