2 dead after plane crash in Texas
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 08:55
A small plane crash in Fort Worth, Texas, on October 12 has left two people dead, Report informs via Fox News.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. (GMT-5) near Hicks Airfield in the 12000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas. Multiple semi-trucks caught fire following the impact, and two victims were found dead at the scene, FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth noted, citing the Fort Worth Fire Department.
"I can confirm this is a small aircraft that crashed into some unknown structures," a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB) were notified of the incident, according to FOX 4.
Latest News
10:04
Dollar drops to euro and yen amid expectations of US–China decisionsFinance
10:01
Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Pakistan on working visitDomestic policy
09:56
CBA currency exchange rates (13.10.2025)Finance
09:48
40 people killed in road accident in South AfricaOther countries
09:42
Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soonOther countries
09:37
Azerbaijan to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier tonightFootball
09:30
Over 150 Palestinian prisoners to be deported to other countriesOther countries
09:25
Indonesia appoints new ambassador to AzerbaijanForeign policy
09:24