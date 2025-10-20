2 dead after Emirates plane veers off Hong Kong runway into sea

A cargo plane veered off the north runway of Hong Kong International Airport early on Monday morning, struck a ground vehicle and landed partially in the sea, killing two in the process, with authorities later saying the weather and runway were ‘safe,' Report informs referring to the South China Morning Post.

At about 3.50 am (GMT+8), Emirates flight EK9788 from Dubai swerved off the runway during landing and struck a security patrol vehicle in the process, according to police.

The aircraft, a Boeing 747 freighter, failed to stop in time and landed in the waters off the airport's north runway but with its nose still on shore. Initial reports suggested the plane also knocked the ground vehicle into the sea.

Two men aboard the security vehicle were initially reported missing. One, aged 30, was pulled by rescue divers from the sea and confirmed dead at the scene at 5.55 am. The other, aged 41, was sent to North Lantau Hospital and was confirmed dead at 6.26 am.

All four of the flight's crew members escaped unharmed.

As a result of the incident, the airport's north runway has been temporarily closed.

Airport authorities have contacted the aircraft owner Emirates and operator ACT Airlines, and an investigation is underway.