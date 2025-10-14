14 miners die in Venezuela due to mine flooding
Other countries
- 14 October, 2025
- 09:10
Fourteen miners have died in Venezuela due to the flooding of three mines.
Report informs, citing the emergency services of Bolivar State, that the incident occurred in the El Callao municipality. Water pumping and body recovery operations are currently underway. The number of victims was determined based on testimony from other miners and is therefore not final.
The rescue operation involves firefighters, employees of the mining company Minerven, state government representatives, the National Guard, police, and civil defense services.
According to the country"s government, the deaths occurred in three separate tunnels of the Cuatro Esquinas de Caratal gold mine. The cause of the incident was heavy rainfall.
Latest News
10:36
UN official: No sustainable development without quality educationEducation and science
10:30
ASCO triples cargo transport volume outside Caspian in 9 yearsInfrastructure
10:28
Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibitionBusiness
10:23
Price of Azeri Light crude slightly drops on world marketEnergy
10:17
Ramiz Rzayev: Courts safeguard fundamental values of society in democratic statesForeign policy
10:10
Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran to establish joint working group on road transportDomestic policy
10:03
Gold and silver prices reach new all-time highsFinance
09:57
Donald Trump to visit Malaysia for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreementOther countries
09:51