14 miners die in Venezuela due to mine flooding

    • 14 October, 2025
    • 09:10
    Fourteen miners have died in Venezuela due to the flooding of three mines.

    Report informs, citing the emergency services of Bolivar State, that the incident occurred in the El Callao municipality. Water pumping and body recovery operations are currently underway. The number of victims was determined based on testimony from other miners and is therefore not final.

    The rescue operation involves firefighters, employees of the mining company Minerven, state government representatives, the National Guard, police, and civil defense services.

    According to the country"s government, the deaths occurred in three separate tunnels of the Cuatro Esquinas de Caratal gold mine. The cause of the incident was heavy rainfall.

    Venezuela mine Floods
    Venesuelada şaxtada 14 nəfər ölüb
    В Венесуэле из-за затопления шахт погибли 14 горняков

