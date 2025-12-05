Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 13:18
    Iran's foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan on December 7

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Azerbaijan on December 7, Report informs.

    During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and several other officials.

    İran XİN rəhbərinin Azərbaycana səfərinin tarixi məlum olub
    Обнародована дата визита главы МИД Ирана в Азербайджан

