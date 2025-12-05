Iran's foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan on December 7
Foreign policy
- 05 December, 2025
- 13:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Azerbaijan on December 7, Report informs.
During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and several other officials.
