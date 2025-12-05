Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan's PM meets OTS labor and social ministers in Baku

    Other
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 13:13
    Azerbaijan's PM meets OTS labor and social ministers in Baku

    Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with participants of the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

    The meeting highlighted the significance of the inaugural session of OTS ministers in labor, employment, and social protection. Participants expressed confidence that under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the organization will continue its development and further enhance its international influence.

    Discussions focused on Azerbaijan's state policies in labor and employment, as well as ongoing social reforms in the country. It was noted that creating an innovative economy, increasing labor productivity, and improving social welfare are strategic goals set by the President of Azerbaijan.

    The meeting also explored prospects for expanding cooperation among Turkic states in labor, employment, and social protection.

