Omuraliev: OTS expanded cooperation in 52 fields in recent years

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has recently expanded its cooperation across 52 sectors, OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying that the Turkic world possesses significant economic potential, and the OTS unites countries with shared history and cultural aspirations.

"The Turkic world has substantial economic potential. The momentum we have achieved in labor, employment, and social protection continues. In recent years, the organization has expanded multidimensional cooperation across 52 fields. Sustainable economic progress is impossible without a strong labor market," Omuraliev said.

He added that ensuring citizens' work in safe and regulated conditions is a common responsibility of OTS member states:

"Today, cooperation among OTS countries supports long-term institutional development. We can collaborate on employment regulation, portability of pension rights, social protection mechanisms, and mutual recognition of qualifications. Facilitating free movement of the workforce should be one of our strategic priorities."

Omuraliev also announced that the next meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of the OTS will be held in Türkiye.