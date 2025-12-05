Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan relocates 66 more residents to Jabrayil's Horovlu village

    Domestic policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 12:50
    Azerbaijan relocates 66 more residents to Jabrayil's Horovlu village

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district on Friday, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 18 families, comprising 66 individuals, are relocated to the village.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    Azerbaijan Jabrayil Horovlu village resettlement relocation
    Photo
    Cəbrayılın Horovlu kəndinə yola salınan köç karvanı çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В село Хоровлу Джебраильского района отправилась очередная группа жителей

