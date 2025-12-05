Central Asian leaders call on UN Member States to support Kyrgyzstan for UN Security Council for 2027–2028

Today, at the United Nations Security Council Media Stakeout in New York, the Permanent Representatives of the Central Asian States held a briefing, during which Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Lapasov provided information about the outcomes of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held in Tashkent on November 16, 2025.

According to Report, during the briefing, the international community was informed about the Address signed by the Heads of State of the region, calling on UN Member States to support the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

As noted by Ulugbek Lapasov, the Heads of State of the region emphasized that the nomination of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN Security Council reflects Central Asia's aspiration to strengthen its contribution to global peace and security. In this regard, the leaders of the Central Asian countries called for support for Kyrgyzstan's bid for a seat on the Security Council, underscoring the region's consolidated support for its role in global decision-making.

In turn, the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic Aida Kasymalieva, expressed her gratitude to the Central Asian states for their support, noting that this unity demonstrates the region's shared commitment to peace, dialogue, and a constructive multilateral approach.

If elected, Kyrgyzstan will serve as a responsible and principled member of the Security Council and is ready to work jointly to strengthen international peace and security, ensuring that the voices of all regions-especially developing and small states-are heard and respected.