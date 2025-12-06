Minister: Azerbaijan implements successful youth policy
Domestic policy
- 06 December, 2025
- 11:03
The development of young people in Azerbaijan is constantly prioritized, and a successful youth policy is being carried out, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov stated at the opening of the D-8 Youth Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.
The minister noted that various international events and established partnerships aim to contribute to the advancement of this policy.
"The activity and energy of young people constantly encourage us to support them. Whether in local or international events, the active participation of youth and volunteers creates a very positive dynamic," he said.
