    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with National Security Adviser to Emir of Qatar

    Foreign policy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 12:53
    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar, Report informs.

    "Today I met with my brother, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar. We discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional and international developments," Hajiyev posted on X.

    Hikmət Hacıyev Qətər Əmirinin milli təhlükəsizlik üzrə müşaviri ilə görüşüb
    Хикмет Гаджиев обсудил с советником эмира Катара региональные процессы

