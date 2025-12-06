Hikmat Hajiyev meets with National Security Adviser to Emir of Qatar
- 06 December, 2025
- 12:53
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar, Report informs.
"Today I met with my brother, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar. We discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional and international developments," Hajiyev posted on X.
Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar.— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) December 6, 2025
We discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional and international developments. pic.twitter.com/OFmV6cus93
