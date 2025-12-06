Two killed, three injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast
- 06 December, 2025
- 13:45
Two people were killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast over the past day, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Report informs via Ukrainian media.
Filashkin noted that three more people were injured as a result of the strikes carried out by Russian forces.
