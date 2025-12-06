Two killed, three injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    06 December, 2025
    Two people were killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast over the past day, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    Filashkin noted that three more people were injured as a result of the strikes carried out by Russian forces.

    Rusiyanın Ukraynanın Donetsk vilayətinə zərbələri nəticəsində iki nəfər ölüb, üç nəfər yaralanıb
    В результате российских ударов по Донецкой области Украины погибли двое, еще трое ранены

