Bayern's Díaz gets Champions League ban cut after reckless foul on PSG's Hakimi

Bayern Munich forward Luis Díaz has had his three-game Champions League ban reduced to two on appeal following his reckless foul on Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, Report informs via AP News.

UEFA said Friday that Díaz's appeal on the charge of "serious rough play" was upheld, without specifying why.

That means he still misses Bayern's Champions League game at home to Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday but he can return against Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise next month.

Díaz scored twice before being sent off in an eventful 2-1 win against PSG last month. He made a wild lunge from behind and Hakimi's left leg appeared to be momentarily trapped before he fell.

Díaz still has to serve more than the mandatory minimum one-game sanction for a red card, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an unusual decision last month, FIFA gave the Portuguese superstar a three-game ban, but with two suspended for a probationary period, over a serious foul-play incident against Ireland last month. That means he will likely avoid missing any games at the start of his record sixth World Cup next year.