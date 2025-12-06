Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Deputy Minister: Participation of Azerbaijani youth in int'l events to become regular

    Domestic policy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 13:28
    Deputy Minister: Participation of Azerbaijani youth in int'l events to become regular

    The participation of Azerbaijani youth in international events will become regular starting in 2026, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva told journalists during the opening of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Report informs.

    The deputy minister highlighted that since 2020, Azerbaijan's youth policy has entered a new phase of development: "From 2026, we plan to ensure the regular participation of young people in international events. Our main goal is to further expand youth policy and involve young people from the country's regions in these activities," Hajiyeva said.

    Azerbaijani youth D-8 Youth Dialogue Indira Hajiyeva Ministry of Youth and Sports
    Nazir müavini: Növbəti ildə gənclər siyasətində peşəkar iştirakçılıq gündəmə gətiriləcək
    Замминистра: Участие молодежи Азербайджана в международных мероприятиях станет регулярным

    Latest News

    14:13

    Car rams into crowd at Christmas event in Guadeloupe; 10 people killed

    Other countries
    14:00

    S&P assesses Azerbaijan's banking reforms

    Finance
    13:45

    Two killed, three injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

    Other countries
    13:37

    Bayern's Díaz gets Champions League ban cut after reckless foul on PSG's Hakimi

    Football
    13:28

    Deputy Minister: Participation of Azerbaijani youth in int'l events to become regular

    Domestic policy
    13:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss collaboration prospects in healthcare sector

    Health
    13:02

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Finland on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    12:53

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with National Security Adviser to Emir of Qatar

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan, Germany's Asienbrücke mull prospects for economic co-op

    Business
    All News Feed