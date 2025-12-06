Deputy Minister: Participation of Azerbaijani youth in int'l events to become regular
Domestic policy
- 06 December, 2025
- 13:28
The participation of Azerbaijani youth in international events will become regular starting in 2026, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva told journalists during the opening of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Report informs.
The deputy minister highlighted that since 2020, Azerbaijan's youth policy has entered a new phase of development: "From 2026, we plan to ensure the regular participation of young people in international events. Our main goal is to further expand youth policy and involve young people from the country's regions in these activities," Hajiyeva said.
