Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss collaboration prospects in healthcare sector

Azerbaijan and Latvia discussed the modernization of medical education, joint training in simulation centers, and scientific and clinical cooperation in the field of pediatrics, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.

The discussions took place as part of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, to Riga, the capital of Latvia.

During the visit, the delegation familiarized itself with the activities of Latvia's leading medical institutions, research centers, and higher education establishments.

The Azerbaijani delegation met with the administration of the Riga International School of Economics and Business Administration (RISEBA). The guests were informed that RISEBA, founded in 1992, is one of the largest private higher education institutions in Latvia. In addition, RISEBA actively cooperates with various universities and organizations around the world, offering diverse educational programs that allow students to choose a field aligned with their professional goals.

A visit was also made to the Emergency Care and Patient Admission Clinic of Riga East University Hospital, as well as to the Traumatology and Orthopedics Hospital. Discussions were held on the hospitals' infrastructure, the application of innovative medical technologies, and opportunities for exchanging experience in traumatology, orthopedics, and emergency care services.

The delegation also familiarized itself with the activities of 'Grindeks,' one of Latvia's leading pharmaceutical companies. Cooperation prospects were assessed in areas such as the pharmaceutical production process, quality control, drug safety, and the development of new medications.

Meetings were held at the Medical Education Technology Center of Riga Stradins University, the Faculty of Medicine and Life Sciences of the University of Latvia, as well as the Children's Clinical University Hospital. An exchange of views took place on the modernization of medical education, joint training in simulation centers, and scientific and clinical cooperation in the field of pediatrics.

The delegation met with the Latvian Medical Employers' Association (VADDA) at the E. Gulbis Laboratory. During the meeting, issues of cooperation in organizing laboratory services, expanding diagnostic capabilities, and implementing modern laboratory standards were discussed.

The visit will play an important role in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in the fields of medical science, clinical practice, and healthcare services.