Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Finland on Independence Day
Foreign policy
- 06 December, 2025
- 13:02
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – Independence Day.
I believe that the relations between our countries will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefits of our peoples.
On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people," reads the letter.
