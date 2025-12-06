Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Finland on Independence Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between our countries will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefits of our peoples.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people," reads the letter.