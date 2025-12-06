Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Finland on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 13:02
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – Independence Day.

    I believe that the relations between our countries will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefits of our peoples.

    On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people," reads the letter.

    İlham Əliyev Finlandiya Prezidentini Müstəqillik Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Финляндии с Днем независимости

