Kazakhstan to use all oil export options following CPC attack
Region
- 06 December, 2025
- 10:37
Kazakhstan is exploring and implementing all possible oil export options following the Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure in Russia, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, Report informs via TASS.
"At present, the Energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan is carrying out joint work together with oil companies to re-distribute [export] flows of oil. Alternative export routes are being used. All possible transportation variants are being examined and used," the ministry said.
"The logistics is being adjusted in a flexible manner, taking into account the technical capacities of the receiving parties," it added.
Latest News
11:23
D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucialForeign policy
11:12
Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump move to limit birthright citizenshipOther countries
11:03
Minister: Azerbaijan implements successful youth policyDomestic policy
10:50
Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market approaches $67Energy
10:43
Photo
Baku hosting D-8 Youth Dialogue for first timeForeign policy
10:37
Kazakhstan to use all oil export options following CPC attackRegion
10:23
S&P evaluates Azerbaijan's net international investment position until 2029Finance
10:22
Photo
FIFA World Cup 2026 draw revealedFootball
10:07