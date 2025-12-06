Kazakhstan to use all oil export options following CPC attack

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Kazakhstan is exploring and implementing all possible oil export options following the Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure in Russia, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, Report informs via TASS.

    "At present, the Energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan is carrying out joint work together with oil companies to re-distribute [export] flows of oil. Alternative export routes are being used. All possible transportation variants are being examined and used," the ministry said.

    "The logistics is being adjusted in a flexible manner, taking into account the technical capacities of the receiving parties," it added.

    Qazaxıstan konsorsiuma hücumdan sonra bütün neft ixrac variantlarından istifadə edəcək
    Казахстан задействует все варианты экспорта нефти после атаки на КТК

