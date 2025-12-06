Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market approaches $67

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.45, or 0.68%, to $66.95 per barrel, Report informs.

February futures for Brent crude were traded at $64.64 per barrel.

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.54 or 0.84%, amounting to $65.05.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.