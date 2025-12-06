Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market approaches $67

    Energy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 10:50
    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market approaches $67

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.45, or 0.68%, to $66.95 per barrel, Report informs.

    February futures for Brent crude were traded at $64.64 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.54 or 0.84%, amounting to $65.05.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 67 dollara yaxınlaşır
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть приблизилась к $67

    Latest News

    11:23

    D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial

    Foreign policy
    11:12

    Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump move to limit birthright citizenship

    Other countries
    11:03

    Minister: Azerbaijan implements successful youth policy

    Domestic policy
    10:50

    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market approaches $67

    Energy
    10:43
    Photo

    Baku hosting D-8 Youth Dialogue for first time

    Foreign policy
    10:37

    Kazakhstan to use all oil export options following CPC attack

    Region
    10:23

    S&P evaluates Azerbaijan's net international investment position until 2029

    Finance
    10:22
    Photo

    FIFA World Cup 2026 draw revealed

    Football
    10:07

    S&P expects inflation in Azerbaijan to slow to 4% by 2029

    Finance
    All News Feed