Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market approaches $67
Energy
- 06 December, 2025
- 10:50
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.45, or 0.68%, to $66.95 per barrel, Report informs.
February futures for Brent crude were traded at $64.64 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.54 or 0.84%, amounting to $65.05.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
