Rafiyev: 3 new centers to be opened in Baku as part of D-8 Organization

Three new centers will be opened in Baku, Azerbaijan, as part of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yalchin Rafiyev, stated at the opening of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Report informs.

Rafiyev stated that these centers aim to foster closer cooperation within the D-8 Organization: "The centers will operate in the fields of climate, media, and transport. All of these are Azerbaijan's contributions to the D-8 Organization. The steps we are taking demonstrate how actively our country participates within the framework of the organization."

The deputy minister also noted that the D-8 Youth Dialogue represents the participation of 350 million young people in Baku: "The initiatives of young people will shape our future. This event is an ideal opportunity for our ideas to be realized."