D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial

It is very important to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in the activity areas of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam said at the opening of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Report informs.

The Secretary General noted that the activity areas of the D-8 Youth Dialogue include trade, transport, education, health, and climate issues.

"We are very pleased to cooperate with Azerbaijan, as the country has considerable experience in these fields. Moreover, Azerbaijan's COP29 experience is also highly valuable for us. Twenty percent of our population consists of young people, and it is possible for them to benefit from these experiences," he stated.