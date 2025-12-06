D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial
Foreign policy
- 06 December, 2025
- 11:23
It is very important to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in the activity areas of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam said at the opening of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Report informs.
The Secretary General noted that the activity areas of the D-8 Youth Dialogue include trade, transport, education, health, and climate issues.
"We are very pleased to cooperate with Azerbaijan, as the country has considerable experience in these fields. Moreover, Azerbaijan's COP29 experience is also highly valuable for us. Twenty percent of our population consists of young people, and it is possible for them to benefit from these experiences," he stated.
Latest News
12:53
Hikmat Hajiyev meets with National Security Adviser to Emir of QatarForeign policy
12:45
Azerbaijan, Germany's Asienbrücke mull prospects for economic co-opBusiness
12:37
Jeremy O. Harris arrested in Japan on suspicion of smuggling drugsOther countries
12:26
San Diego to pay $30M to family of teenager shot dead by policeOther countries
12:10
Hikmat Hajiyev, Qatari minister of state mull Baku-Doha relationsForeign policy
12:00
Kazakhstan considers maintaining oil production priority after attack on CPCRegion
11:40
Anar Guliyev: Youth demands should be taken into account in urban planningInfrastructure
11:30
Rafiyev: 3 new centers to be opened in Baku as part of D-8 OrganizationForeign policy
11:23