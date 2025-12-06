Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial

    Foreign policy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 11:23
    D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial

    It is very important to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in the activity areas of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam said at the opening of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Report informs.

    The Secretary General noted that the activity areas of the D-8 Youth Dialogue include trade, transport, education, health, and climate issues.

    "We are very pleased to cooperate with Azerbaijan, as the country has considerable experience in these fields. Moreover, Azerbaijan's COP29 experience is also highly valuable for us. Twenty percent of our population consists of young people, and it is possible for them to benefit from these experiences," he stated.

    D-8 Youth Dialogue Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Azerbaijan
    D-8-in Baş katibi: Azərbaycanın təcrübələrindən yararlanmaq bizim üçün çox önəmlidir
    Генсек: Важно воспользоваться опытом Азербайджана в деятельности Молодежного диалога D-8

    Latest News

    12:53

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with National Security Adviser to Emir of Qatar

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan, Germany's Asienbrücke mull prospects for economic co-op

    Business
    12:37

    Jeremy O. Harris arrested in Japan on suspicion of smuggling drugs

    Other countries
    12:26

    San Diego to pay $30M to family of teenager shot dead by police

    Other countries
    12:10

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Qatari minister of state mull Baku-Doha relations

    Foreign policy
    12:00

    Kazakhstan considers maintaining oil production priority after attack on CPC

    Region
    11:40

    Anar Guliyev: Youth demands should be taken into account in urban planning

    Infrastructure
    11:30

    Rafiyev: 3 new centers to be opened in Baku as part of D-8 Organization

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed