Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Anar Guliyev: Youth demands should be taken into account in urban planning

    Infrastructure
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 11:40
    Anar Guliyev: Youth demands should be taken into account in urban planning

    The needs of young people and society must be considered in urban planning, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, stated at the opening of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Report informs.

    According to him, Azerbaijan's active participation and steps taken in the field of architecture have also increased young people's interest in this sector: "We constantly need the innovative approach, inclusiveness, and energy of youth. Their interest in every field must be taken into account and encouraged for development. In urban planning, the demands of youth and society must definitely be considered."

    Guliyev also called on young people to actively participate in the World Urban Forum (WUF).

    D-8 Youth Dialogue Anar Guliyev Azerbaijan urban planning
    Anar Quliyev: Şəhər planlaşdırılmasında gənclərin tələbləri nəzərə alınmalıdır
    Анар Гулиев: При городском планировании необходимо учитывать потребности молодежи

    Latest News

    12:53

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with National Security Adviser to Emir of Qatar

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan, Germany's Asienbrücke mull prospects for economic co-op

    Business
    12:37

    Jeremy O. Harris arrested in Japan on suspicion of smuggling drugs

    Other countries
    12:26

    San Diego to pay $30M to family of teenager shot dead by police

    Other countries
    12:10

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Qatari minister of state mull Baku-Doha relations

    Foreign policy
    12:00

    Kazakhstan considers maintaining oil production priority after attack on CPC

    Region
    11:40

    Anar Guliyev: Youth demands should be taken into account in urban planning

    Infrastructure
    11:30

    Rafiyev: 3 new centers to be opened in Baku as part of D-8 Organization

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed