Anar Guliyev: Youth demands should be taken into account in urban planning

The needs of young people and society must be considered in urban planning, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, stated at the opening of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan's active participation and steps taken in the field of architecture have also increased young people's interest in this sector: "We constantly need the innovative approach, inclusiveness, and energy of youth. Their interest in every field must be taken into account and encouraged for development. In urban planning, the demands of youth and society must definitely be considered."

Guliyev also called on young people to actively participate in the World Urban Forum (WUF).