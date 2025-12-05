Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijani and Belarusian military specialists meet in Baku

    Military
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 13:03
    Azerbaijani and Belarusian military specialists meet in Baku

    In accordance with the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, a "Working meeting on the use of unmanned aerial systems and cooperation in the training of UAV operators" was held with the Belarusian delegation, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    During the meeting, detailed exchanges of views were held on unmanned aerial systems. The sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and assessed opportunities to expand cooperation in this field.

    At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.

    Azerbaijan Belarus Ministry of Defense
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Belarus hərbi mütəxəssisləri insansız hava sistemləri sahəsində fikir mübadiləsi aparıblar
    Photo
    Военные специалисты Азербайджана и Беларуси обменялись мнениями о беспилотных авиасистемах

    Latest News

    13:51
    Photo

    SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus Airport

    Energy
    13:43
    Photo

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to hold land competitions in near future

    AIC
    13:42

    Creative Village exhibition to be held within OIC Culture Festival

    Cultural policy
    13:38
    Photo

    OTS countries ink declaration in Baku on strengthening co-op in labor, social protection

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Georgian journalist: BBC disseminated false information about Azerbaijan

    Media
    13:27

    State minister: London, Baku have ambitious plans for defense co-op - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    13:27

    Azerbaijan seeks to expand education cooperation with Georgia

    Education and science
    13:24

    Western Azerbaijan Community: 'Our struggle for return to historical lands based on int'l law'

    Domestic policy
    13:22
    Photo

    Central Asian leaders call on UN Member States to support Kyrgyzstan for UN Security Council for 2027–2028

    Other countries
    All News Feed