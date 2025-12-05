ADB launches strategic decarbonization project for Azerbaijan Railways

A strategic decarbonization project for Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has been launched with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs.

The project was presented within the framework of the partnership between ADY and ADB.

The initiative aims to support Azerbaijan's national climate commitments and accelerate the country's transition to a sustainable railway system. It will include detailed analyses of technical, financial, economic, environmental, and social aspects. The project is expected to speed up the shift toward a low-carbon, modern, and competitive railway network in Azerbaijan.

ADY is currently the first state railway company in the Caucasus and Central Asia to implement a comprehensive decarbonization program with ADB. The parties have already developed the "ADY Decarbonization Policy and Framework Document." The newly launched project will put this strategic framework into practice and create a fully structured investment program for renewable energy across the railway infrastructure.

ADB will provide technical support to strengthen ADY's capacity in waste monitoring and reporting, identify available technologies to accelerate decarbonization, and explore renewable energy sources. The bank will also assist in developing seminars and training programs on ESG principles, sustainability practices, and compliance requirements, as well as implement regional twinning programs. Under ESG principles, ADY's initiatives will promote gender equality, foster an inclusive work environment, and increase women's representation in decision-making and management.