Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ 12 people are missing after the flow of water took a guest house on the river in Hays County, Texas.

Report informs citing Associated Press, County Judge Bert Cobb reported that witnesses saw the flood tore house with a basement and hit it to the bridge.

The building has not been found yet.

Mr. Cobb said that 12 people from two families stayed in that guest house.