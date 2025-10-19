Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    11 people hospitalized, including infant, after car crash in Maryland, US

    Other countries
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 11:39
    11 people hospitalized, including infant, after car crash in Maryland, US

    Officials in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC, say 11 people were seriously hurt, including an infant and eight other young people, after a car crashed into a tent Saturday night.

    It happened around 10:15 pm in a residential neighborhood in Bladensburg, Maryland, a few miles northeast of the nation's capital.

    The Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said in a social media post that of the 11 people taken to the hospital, nine were juveniles, including the infant. Two women were also hurt in the crash, the department said.

    The infant and a girl are in critical condition, the department said. The others have serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

    It was not immediately clear why people were gathered in a tent at the time of the crash.

    ABŞ-də yol qəzasında 9-u azyaşlı olmaqla 11 nəfər yaralanıb
    В американском Мэриленде в ДТП пострадали не менее 11 человек

