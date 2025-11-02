11 injured in mass stabbing on UK train; police arrest 2

British police were investigating a mass stabbing on a London-bound train that left 11 people wounded, with two people arrested, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

The attack occurred on Saturday evening on the typically busy route between the town of Doncaster, in northern England, and King's Cross station in the capital.

The incident forced the train to stop at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire. Police said 10 people were hospitalized, nine of whom were "believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries."

In a subsequent update British Transport Police Superintendent John Loveless said four of those had been discharged and one other person had arrived at the hospital, taking the number injured in the attack to 11.

Two suspects were arrested at the station, police said, adding that counter-terrorism units were assisting the investigation.

Loveless later said that the two remain in custody and confirmed that they were born in the United Kingdom. One is a 32-year-old Black British man, the other is a 35-year-old man of Caribbean descent, he said.