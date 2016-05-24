10 killed, 31 injured in Pakistan road crash

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people killed, other 31 injured in the accident in Sindh province, Pakistan.

Report informs citing the Russian TASS.

According to the information, the incident took place when a speeding van en route to Karachi from Shahdadkot turned turtle on Indus Highway.

The injured were shifted to the hospital in Edhi ambulances where the doctors stated that four of the injured are in critical condition. Three children are also among the dead while police termed the mishap as a result of high speed.