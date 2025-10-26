1 dead, 6 injured in shooting during homecoming at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

At least one person was killed and six others injured in a shooting at Pennsylvania's Lincoln University Saturday night, during the historically Black university's Homecoming weekend, according to officials, Report informs via CNN.

A total of seven people were hit with gunfire outside the school's International Cultural Center, authorities told reporters at a news conference early Sunday.

"We're devastated to announce tonight that one person has died, six other people have been struck by gunfire," Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said at the conference, without detailing the conditions of the injured.

One person who was carrying a gun has been detained, the district attorney said, noting investigators are still piecing together information.

"We don't have a lot of answers about exactly what happened," he said, noting it is possible there were multiple shooters.

A motive has yet to be determined, but de Barrena-Sarobe said the shooting does not appear to be a case "where someone came in with the design to inflict mass damage on a college campus."

Local, state and federal law enforcement are investigating, the district attorney's office said in a statement, asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to contact the FBI.

Several people were treated at the scene after being knocked to the ground and trampled as those in the crowd ran for cover, de Barrena-Sarobe said.