Washington Times: US must stop financing Armenia that occupied Karabakh

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Once Washington officially recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, USAID should stop providing financial assistance to Armenia that occupied Karabakh.

Report informs, article published by Washington Times says.

"In order to avoid gross mistakes in provision of foreign aid, the US needs to stop financing regions that do not have a functioning government, such as the annual deduction of two million USD by USAID for Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory that was occupied by the Armenian side and recognized worldwide as part of the Azerbaijan", article reads.

The author reminds that, according to website, US State Department does not officially recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state, and its leadership supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and believes that the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh is a matter of negotiations between the parties.

"Why not support these words with actions and stop financing unrecognized territory?" Meanwhile, we are allocating 24 mln USD to the occupier of Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenia, while the victim of the occupation - Azerbaijan - receives only half of the amount allocated in the framework of US aid? ", the article says.