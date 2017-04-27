Lithuanian parliament adopts appeal on Khojaly genocide

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ A group of members of the Lithuanian Seimas has adopted an appeal on 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Report was told in the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan.

The appeal says that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the most tragic conflicts of the XX century.

The document states, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory was occupied; more than one million Azerbaijanis were banished from their homeland and though, UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions on withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan they have not been implemented yet.

Seimas deputies assessed killing of hundreds of civilians in Khojaly as the most heinous crimes against humanity and expressed their condolences to the people of Azerbaijan.

In appeal it was noted that Lithuania always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Members of the Seimas called on implementation of resolutions adopted by international organizations on withdrawal of all occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.