State Sovereignty Day in Azerbaijan to be considered holiday
Milli Majlis
- 03 December, 2025
- 14:34
September 20 – State Sovereignty Day – will be added to the list of holidays in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The proposal was discussed at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Issues.
This brings the number of holidays in Azerbaijan to 16.
