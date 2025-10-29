Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 09:20
    Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan

    Fayzali Idizoda, Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly, has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Report informs, referring to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis.

    At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Head of the parliamentary working group on interparliamentary relations with Tajikistan Aydin Mirzazada, and other officials.

    Azerbaijan Tajikistan visit Milli Majlis
    Photo
    Tacikistan Ali Məclisi Nümayəndələr Palatasının sədri Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
    Photo
    Председатель Палаты представителей Верховного Меджлиса Таджикистана прибыл в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    09:36

    CBA currency exchange rates (29.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:32

    Six-story building collapses near Istanbul

    Region
    09:20
    Photo

    Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    09:09

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.21 per barrel

    Energy
    09:03
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Agdara

    Domestic policy
    08:55

    Kanan Heybatov: Success at U23 World Championships - well-deserved result

    Individual sports
    08:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijani wrestlers who won medals at World Championships return home

    Individual sports
    08:39

    US plans to establish first working groups with Azerbaijan, Armenia by year-end - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    08:32

    US-Azerbaijan Strategic Working Group to begin operations soon - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed