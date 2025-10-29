Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan
Milli Majlis
- 29 October, 2025
- 09:20
Fayzali Idizoda, Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly, has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Report informs, referring to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Head of the parliamentary working group on interparliamentary relations with Tajikistan Aydin Mirzazada, and other officials.
