    Speaker of Milli Majlis meets with ICAPP delegation

    Milli Majlis
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 20:33
    Speaker of Milli Majlis meets with ICAPP delegation

    Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the delegation of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) led by Chung Eui-yong, Chairman of the ICAPP Standing Committee, Report informs.

    Noting that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to developing political relations with Asian countries, Speaker Gafarova described ICAPP as an important mechanism for multilateralism and solidarity in the region, as well as a major platform for promoting peace, security, and cooperation in Asia.

    She also highlighted the role of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and currently chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as the ruling party of the country and noted its active international engagement. Commending YAP's successful representation in ICAPP, the Speaker emphasized the importance of events held within the framework of cooperation between political parties.

    The meeting noted that international events such as the 4th session of the ICAPP Asian Cultural Council (ACC), held in Baku and organized by YAP, make a significant contribution to strengthening dialogue between political parties and cultural institutions of various countries, deepening mutual understanding, and advancing cooperation based on shared values.

    Highlighting that the organization he represents attaches special importance to bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, Chung Eui-yong emphasized the growing partnership with the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.

    The sides also discussed prospects for developing relations between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and chaired by the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, and ICAPP, as well as enhancing interparliamentary cooperation in Asia, strengthening mutual understanding, and addressing other issues of common interest.

