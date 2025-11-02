Speaker of Arab Parliament: 'We attach great importance to co-op with Azerbaijan'

Azerbaijan is a key partner for Arab states, Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi said at a meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova in Cairo, Report informs.

Gafarova expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Islamic countries, emphasizing that these ties are based on shared religious, cultural, and spiritual values.

It was noted that interparliamentary cooperation also plays a significant role in developing relations between the countries. In particular, it was noted that the Milli Majlis has established close ties with the Arab Parliament and its member states.

They also expressed satisfaction with the participation of parliamentary delegations from several Arab countries in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was recently held in Baku.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi congratulated Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the Constitution and on November 8, Victory Day.

During the conversation, the importance of joint activities between the Milli Majlis and the Arab Parliament at the international level was emphasized.

It was also noted that the Arab Parliament attaches great importance to ties with the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM PN), established at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and currently chaired by the Milli Majlis.

It was emphasized that the NAM PN has observer status with the Arab Parliament, which, in turn, participates in all activities of the Parliamentary Network.

The parties discussed the further expansion of bilateral ties and noted the importance of continuing joint efforts in this direction.