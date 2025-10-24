Plenary meeting of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis kicks off

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Milli Majlis
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 11:36
    The Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) has commenced its another plenary meeting for the autumn session, Report informs.

    The meeting is being held under the chairmanship of Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

    The agenda of the meeting includes a total of 17 issues, among them the first reading of a new draft law on transport and expeditionary activities.

    The session will also discuss the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court, as well as the Baku, Ganja, and Sumgayit Courts of Appeal.

    Milli Məclisin növbəti plenar iclası başlayıb, gündəlikdə 17 məsələ var
    Началось очередное пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса

