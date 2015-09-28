PACE Bureau confirmed its decision to send an observing mission to elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has confirmed its decision to send a mission of observers for the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on November 1.

Report informs, this was stated by the President of the Assembly Anne Brasseur at the opening of the PACE autumn session.

She noted that despite the decision of OSCE ODIHR not to send observers to the elections in Azerbaijan, the Bureau confirmed the decision to send an observation mission of the PACE election.

On August 31 at a meeting of the PACE Bureau in Paris, it was decided to send an observation mission, consisting of 13 deputies, to Azerbaijan. The delegation will be headed by the Spanish deputy Jordi Xuclà.

On September 11 Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) announced the decision not to send an observation mission to the elections in Azerbaijan. The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to OSCE, in turn, has expressed concern about this decision and called it "a serious breach of director of the ODIHR mandate entrusted to him."