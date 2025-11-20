Nearly 450,000 people expected to join employment programs in Azerbaijan next year

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 18:07
    Close to 450,000 individuals in Azerbaijan are expected to take part in active employment measures funded by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) next year, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said during parliamentary discussions on the 2026 state budget, Report informs.

    The minister noted that the UIF's revenues for 2026 are projected at 238.3 million manats ($140.2 million). He added that employment agencies helped 158,000 unemployed and job-seeking citizens find work in the 10 months of this year, while around 170,000 people are expected to receive employment support in 2025.

    Aliyev stated that the self-employment program-one of the key active labor-market tools-will continue next year and will account for 29% of the UIF's expenditures. A total of 15,000 families are expected to join the program: 8,000 funded by the UIF and 7,000 within a World Bank project. A new package will also be introduced to expand the variety of assets provided to participants.

    He added that nearly 17,500 unemployed and job-seeking individuals will be offered professional training and additional education opportunities in 2025 to further enhance their employability.

