Milli Majlis congratulates President and First Vice President on Victory Day
Milli Majlis
- 31 October, 2025
- 11:54
The Milli Majlis sent a congratulatory message to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the fifth anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day.
According to Report, the proposal was made by Milli Majlis Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova during today's plenary session of parliament.
Deputies responded to the speaker's proposal with applause.
