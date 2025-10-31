Milli Majlis congratulates President and First Vice President on Victory Day

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Milli Majlis
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 11:54
    The Milli Majlis sent a congratulatory message to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the fifth anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day.

    According to Report, the proposal was made by Milli Majlis Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova during today's plenary session of parliament.

    Deputies responded to the speaker's proposal with applause.

    MM Zəfər Günü münasibətilə Prezident və Birinci vitse-prezidenti təbrik edib
    ММ поздравил президента и первого вице-президента с Днем Победы

