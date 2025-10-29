Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Belgrade is grateful to Baku for its support of Serbia's territorial integrity, Jovan Janjic, deputy speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Serbia, told journalists, Report informs.

    "We are particularly grateful to Azerbaijan, which has consistently supported Serbia's territorial integrity from the very beginning and has not recognized the so-called Kosovo as an independent state. We respect and thank the Republic of Azerbaijan for its consistent position and support for Serbia," the deputy speaker said.

    Jovan Janjić also emphasized that energy is currently one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation.

    "Energy cooperation is a segment that makes our relations even stronger and more mutually beneficial. I express my deep respect to the Republic of Azerbaijan for all it has achieved in three decades of independence. The Constitution of Azerbaijan has paved the way for its development and progress," he noted.

    Azerbaijan Serbia cooperation
    Serbiya parlamentinin sədr müavini: Azərbaycan ərazi bütövlüyümüzü daima dəstəkləyir
    Йован Янич: Азербайджан неизменно поддерживает территориальную целостность Сербии

