    Azerbaijani parliament reviews Ombudsman's 2025 activities

    Milli Majlis
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:41
    Azerbaijani parliament reviews Ombudsman's 2025 activities

    The annual report of Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) has been brought up for discussion at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Report informs.

    The presentation is being delivered by Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva.

    The document covers the work carried out by the Ombudsman's office in 2025, the steps taken in response to citizens' appeals, and the institution's proposals for the coming period.

    Following the presentation, MPs will debate the report.

    Milli Məclis Ombudsmanın illik məruzəsini qəbul edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Милли Меджлис принял годовой доклад омбудсмена - ОБНОВЛЕНО

