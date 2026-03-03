Azerbaijani parliament reviews Ombudsman's 2025 activities
Milli Majlis
- 03 March, 2026
- 11:41
The annual report of Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) has been brought up for discussion at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Report informs.
The presentation is being delivered by Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva.
The document covers the work carried out by the Ombudsman's office in 2025, the steps taken in response to citizens' appeals, and the institution's proposals for the coming period.
Following the presentation, MPs will debate the report.
Latest News
13:00
Health Ministry: 289 injured hospitalized in Israel after Iranian strikesOther countries
12:56
Formula 1: Paddock construction for Azerbaijan Grand Prix beginsFormula 1
12:56
Oman condemns drone strike on fuel tank at Duqm portOther countries
12:53
MFA official: Kazakhstan doesn't support any side in Middle East crisisOther countries
12:52
Nekrasov: Cooperation between EU, Azerbaijan, Ukraine to strengthen Europe's energy architectureEnergy
12:51
Top member of Iran's Quds Force killed in Navy strike in Beirut yesterday, IDF saysOther countries
12:46
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives European Commissioner for Energy and HousingForeign policy
12:31
Elčin Gasymov: SGC more important than ever in current geopolitical situationForeign policy
12:28