Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary meeting of fall session
Milli Majlis
- 10 October, 2025
- 11:15
A regular plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis' fall session has begun under the chairmanship of Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, according to Report.
The agenda includes discussion of 13 items, notably the establishment of a jubilee medal marking the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan (1995–2025).
Lawmakers will also conduct the first reading of newly drafted bills "On State Services" and "On the Internal Troops of the Republic of Azerbaijan."
Latest News
11:42
President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin's development at CIS Heads of State Council MeetingForeign policy
11:37
Russia hopes Trump remains committed to Ukraine peace effortsRegion
11:25
President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developingForeign policy
11:15
Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary meeting of fall sessionMilli Majlis
11:13
Photo
Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe – UPDATED-2Foreign policy
11:07
Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grow almost 8%Business
10:46
40 Azerbaijanis readmitted from Germany on October 9Domestic policy
10:44
Summit of CIS Heads of State begins in DushanbeRegion
10:38