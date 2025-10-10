Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary meeting of fall session

A regular plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis' fall session has begun under the chairmanship of Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, according to Report.

The agenda includes discussion of 13 items, notably the establishment of a jubilee medal marking the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan (1995–2025).

Lawmakers will also conduct the first reading of newly drafted bills "On State Services" and "On the Internal Troops of the Republic of Azerbaijan."