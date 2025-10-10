Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary meeting of fall session

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 11:15
    A regular plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis' fall session has begun under the chairmanship of Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, according to Report.

    The agenda includes discussion of 13 items, notably the establishment of a jubilee medal marking the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan (1995–2025).

    Lawmakers will also conduct the first reading of newly drafted bills "On State Services" and "On the Internal Troops of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

    Milli Məclisin növbəti plenar iclası başlayıb
    Началось очередное пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса

