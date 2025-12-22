Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary film 'Harmony'

The Nizami Cinema Center in Baku hosted the presentation of a documentary film "Harmony" highlighting Azerbaijan's deep-rooted traditions of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various religious groups, Report informs.

The production of the film is a collaborative effort between the Baku Media Center, the Foundation for the Promotion of Moral Values, and the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations.

Arzu Aliyeva, the head of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

At the presentation ceremony, speeches were made about the film's ideas and goals, as well as the importance of multiculturalism and traditions of tolerance in Azerbaijan.

Produced by the Baku Media Center, the documentary was developed to showcase the environment of interfaith harmony and the robust opportunities for religious coexistence in Azerbaijan. The film's executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, while the producer is Orman Aliyev, and Fuad Mammadzada is the production director. The screenplay was co-written by Fuad Mammadzada and Ramil Alakbarov, with Ziya Babayev serving as director of photography, and Hafiz Ibrahimli as composer.

The filming took place at various religious sites throughout Azerbaijan's regions, as well as during the "Color of Difference" festival, held in Baku on November 5 with the goal of promoting and fostering Azerbaijan's exemplary environment of tolerance, multiculturalism, and interreligious harmony, while highlighting the nation's commitment to solidarity, cultural diversity, and the shared values of coexistence.