Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Armenian prime minister thanks Azerbaijan for unblocking cargo transit

    Region
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 09:18
    Armenian prime minister thanks Azerbaijan for unblocking cargo transit

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked Azerbaijan for its decision to unblock cargo transit, saying the move opens new economic opportunities for the region.

    According to Report, speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, Pashinyan said the decision would help strengthen economic ties among countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

    He stressed the importance of further constructive changes in relations with Azerbaijan, noting that they could boost trade, improve logistics and enhance regional economic resilience. Pashinyan also underlined the need to advance digitalization and simplify regulatory procedures to ensure equal conditions for all participants in economic activity.

    The Armenian leader additionally emphasized expanding cooperation with key Eurasian Economic Union partners, including Iran, the United Arab Emirates, China and India, saying this would help diversify foreign trade and strengthen the bloc"s position in the global economy.

    Nikol Pashinyan Azerbaijan Armenia cargo transit
    Ermənistanın Baş naziri yük tranzitinin bərpasına görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Премьер Армении поблагодарил Азербайджан за разблокировку транзита грузов

    Latest News

    10:14

    Azerbaijan starts implementation of amnesty act

    Incident
    10:01

    TAP gas orders to Europe show slight declines in late December

    Energy
    09:57

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    09:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (22.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:28
    Photo

    Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary film 'Harmony'

    Art
    09:22

    Algeria bill seeks to criminalize French colonial rule

    Other countries
    09:18

    Armenian prime minister thanks Azerbaijan for unblocking cargo transit

    Region
    09:09

    Reasons for President Ilham Aliyev's non-participation in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and informal summit of CIS heads of state disclosed

    Foreign policy
    09:06

    AP: US recalls ambassador to Armenia

    Other countries
    All News Feed