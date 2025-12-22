Armenian prime minister thanks Azerbaijan for unblocking cargo transit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked Azerbaijan for its decision to unblock cargo transit, saying the move opens new economic opportunities for the region.

According to Report, speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, Pashinyan said the decision would help strengthen economic ties among countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

He stressed the importance of further constructive changes in relations with Azerbaijan, noting that they could boost trade, improve logistics and enhance regional economic resilience. Pashinyan also underlined the need to advance digitalization and simplify regulatory procedures to ensure equal conditions for all participants in economic activity.

The Armenian leader additionally emphasized expanding cooperation with key Eurasian Economic Union partners, including Iran, the United Arab Emirates, China and India, saying this would help diversify foreign trade and strengthen the bloc"s position in the global economy.