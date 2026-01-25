Lithuanian military aid to Ukraine exceeds €1 billion

The volume of military aid provided by Lithuania to Ukraine has exceeded €1 billion.

As Report informs, this was announced by the president of the Baltic republic Gitanas Nausėda.

"Lithuania remains one of Ukraine's most active allies, with the total amount of military aid exceeding €1 billion," Nausėda's press service quoted him as saying.

According to the president, in 2025 the amount of such support amounted to 0.28% of Lithuania's gross domestic product (GDP). "This exceeds our commitments," Nausėda emphasized. In 2024, Vilnius committed to allocating 0.25% of national GDP annually to Ukraine for defense and security needs, which amounts to approximately €190 million.

Lithuania, as Nausėda noted, will continue to fulfill its other obligations as well.

"As part of international missions, we will continue to supply ammunition to Ukraine and participate in the international demining coalition," he said.