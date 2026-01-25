Photo exhibition showcasing Azerbaijani architecture held during regional forum in Romania

An Azerbaijani delegation participated as a special guest in the Third Annual Forum of the Parliamentary Legal Commissions of Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, and Albania, held in Moisei (Maramureș region), Romania. This year's forum was titled: "The Rule of Law as the Foundation for European Integration and the Protection of Fundamental Rights."

In light of 2026 being declared the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan, a dedicated photo exhibition was organized as part of the event. The display highlighted the dynamic evolution of Azerbaijan's urban landscape, specifically within the Karabakh region, showcasing modern urban transformations and reconstruction efforts. The exhibition also sought to raise awareness regarding the ongoing landmine challenges facing the country. The forum was attended by members of parliament and senators from the participating nations, senior officials from Romania's Prosecutor General's Office and Supreme Court, members of the diplomatic corps, legal experts, and public figures.

Opening the exhibition, Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov discussed the deepening ties between Azerbaijan and Romania, noting various joint projects and upcoming high-level visits. He reminded the audience that in addition to the national " Year of Urban Planning and Architecture," Baku will host the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in May 2026.

The Ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan's hosting of international summits serves as a catalyst for regional cooperation and strengthens political and cultural bonds. Highlighting the large-scale restoration in Karabakh, he noted that the stability established following the 44-day Patriotic War has created a secure environment for major international logistics and transport initiatives.

Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, a Romanian Senator and prominent member of the Romania-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, also addressed the attendees. He reflected on his visit to Khankendi and Shusha last August, expressing his impressions of the rapid construction and comprehensive development projects currently underway. He underscored Azerbaijan's pivotal role as a regional leader in international transport corridors.

The exhibition was met with significant interest from the international guests.