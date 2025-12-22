Reasons for President Ilham Aliyev's non-participation in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and informal summit of CIS heads of state disclosed

The reasons for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's non-participation in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held on December 21 in St. Petersburg, Russia, as well as in the informal summit of CIS heads of state scheduled for today, have been disclosed.

According to Report, the Presidential Administration told AZERTAC that as Azerbaijan is not a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, President Ilham Aliyev did not take part in the December 21 meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The head of state was also unable to attend today's informal summit of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg due to a tight work schedule.

It was recalled that the Republic of Azerbaijan regularly participates in official CIS summits as a member state and attaches great importance to cooperation within the CIS framework, including the development of bilateral relations with member states.

President Ilham Aliyev participated in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council held on October 9–10 this year in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The meetings held within the framework of the session, both bilaterally and multilaterally, were productive.